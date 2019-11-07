Have your say

Pompey have sold out their ticket allocation for Monday’s trip to Harrogate in the FA Cup.

The Blues were handed 616 tickets – 130 seated and 486 standing – for the first-round game that will be televised live on BT Sport.

They’ve now all been sold, after tickets went on general sale on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, had 250 remaining when contacted by The News on Thursday afternoon.

The non-league side’s Wetherby Road ground has a capacity of 4,108.

However, it has been reduced to 3,400 for the game against Pompey.