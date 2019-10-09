Have your say

Pompey have set a date for their reserve fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues were due to meet the Cherries in Central League Cup last week at Baffins Milton Rovers’ PMC Stadium.

However, the heavy rain caused the clash to be postponed.

Now the game has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 15 (1pm kick-off) and will be take place at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane.

Either first-team coach Jake Wigley or academy boss Mark Kelly will be in charge of the side.

Luke McGee could line-up in between the posts for Pompey, while youngsters such as Leon Maloney, Bradley Lethbridge and Joe Hancott are likely to feature.