Have your say

Pompey have set dates for their postponed League One fixtures against Doncaster and MK Dons at Fratton Park.

Both games were due to take place this month, but had to be moved because of Kenny Jackett’s side’s progress in the FA Cup.

Fratton Park. Picture: Graham Hunt

MK Dons were set to visit PO4 on Saturday, January 25 - but that’s when the Blues’ fifth-round tie against Barnsley will be played.

The Dons clash has now been pencilled in for Tuesday, February 18 (7.45pm kick-off).

However, if the Blues beat Scunthorpe to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy, it will be put back a week to Tuesday, February 25.

Doncaster were supposed to travel to the south coast Saturday, January 4 but Pompey were in FA Cup action at Fleetwood.

Donny’s visit to Fratton has now been provisionally scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 (7.45pm kick-off).

But should Jackett's men beat Barnsley, it'll instead be on Tuesday, March 17.

Tickets for both games are on sale now. Tickets that were bought for the original dates remain valid.