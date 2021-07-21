Portsmouth set to lose out to Lincoln City on Ipswich Town midfielder linked with Hearts and MK Dons

Ipswich''s Teddy Bishop looks set to move to Lincoln City. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The East Anglian Daily Times are today reporting the midfielder is primed to link up with former Pompey boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln City.

The Blues are very short on central midfielders, with Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe their only current options in the middle of the park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop was suggested as a possible target to boost their numbers in that area, with the 25-year-old made available by Paul Cook this summer after taking up an option to extend his contract for another 12 months.

Cowley described Bishop as a ‘nice footballer’ when asked about a possible move, and outlined the Ipswich academy graduate as the kind of player who could give Pompey forward-thinking impetus in the central area.

A swap deal with Michael Jacobs was mooted, with the winger given permission to hold talks with the Tractor Boys over a move.

But it appears Lincoln have now got the Cambridge-born talent in the bag, after he was also linked with the likes of Hearts and MK Dons.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.