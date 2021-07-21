Portsmouth set to lose out to Lincoln City on Ipswich Town midfielder linked with Hearts and MK Dons
Pompey are set to see Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop join one of their League One rivals.
The East Anglian Daily Times are today reporting the midfielder is primed to link up with former Pompey boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln City.
The Blues are very short on central midfielders, with Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe their only current options in the middle of the park.
Bishop was suggested as a possible target to boost their numbers in that area, with the 25-year-old made available by Paul Cook this summer after taking up an option to extend his contract for another 12 months.
Cowley described Bishop as a ‘nice footballer’ when asked about a possible move, and outlined the Ipswich academy graduate as the kind of player who could give Pompey forward-thinking impetus in the central area.
A swap deal with Michael Jacobs was mooted, with the winger given permission to hold talks with the Tractor Boys over a move.
But it appears Lincoln have now got the Cambridge-born talent in the bag, after he was also linked with the likes of Hearts and MK Dons.
