Pompey are set to seal a deal for Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

The News understands the Blues are this week expected to confirm the signing of the striker from Bromley.

The 21-year-old will be seen as a signing for the future, after the loan capture of Steve Seddon last week.

Hackett-Fairchild’s name emerged last month as a January target for Kenny Jackett.

The Londoner has bagged eight goals this season after dropping down to the National League from Charlton, following his release in the summer.

Pompey are still in the market for January additions who can make an immediate impact in their bid for promotion this season.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, left, in action for Boreham Wood Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

But they are taking a longer term view of Hackett-Fairchild, although there was the hurtling emergence of Jamal Lowe when arriving in similar circumstances in 2017.

Hackett-Fairchild has already faced Pompey in his career, appearing a substitute for Charlton as Jackett’s side picked up a 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at The Valley, also in 2017.