The midfielder will miss at least three Blues games because of his international commitments, with Danny Cowley’s men having to continue with their schedule as both the Premier League and Championship take a mini mid-season break.

But are Pompey the only team in League One with a representative at the World Cup?

Here, we have a look, while also seeing what other EFL teams have players jetting off the the Middle East.

1. Riley McGree (Australia/Middlesbrough) International caps: 11. Club appearances this season: 21. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Harry Souttar (Australia/Stoke) International caps: 10. Club appearances this season: 1. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright (Australia/Wright) International caps: 27. Club appearances this season: 11. Photo: Mohamed Farag Photo Sales

4. Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica/Sunderland) International caps: 7. Club appearances this season: 9. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales