Portsmouth, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Reading and Birmingham - all the Championship and League One clubs sending players to World Cup in Qatar: in pictures
Pompey have bid a temporary farewell to Joe Morrell as he jets off to Qatar to represent Wales in the World Cup.
By Mark McMahon
2 hours ago
Updated
13th Nov 2022, 6:42pm
The midfielder will miss at least three Blues games because of his international commitments, with Danny Cowley’s men having to continue with their schedule as both the Premier League and Championship take a mini mid-season break.
But are Pompey the only team in League One with a representative at the World Cup?
Here, we have a look, while also seeing what other EFL teams have players jetting off the the Middle East.
Page 1 of 8