Pompey are hardening their stance over Jamal Lowe’s future.

The Blues are refusing to budge from their £3m valuation in the face of Wigan’s pursuit of their prized asset.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Habibur Rahman

And they are more than happy for Lowe to remain at Fratton Park if that figure is not met.

Pompey are adamant the signing of Marcus Harness does not weaken their position in any negotiation with the Latics, who are also pursuing a number of players including West Ham striker Jordan Hugill.

In fact, they feel the winger’s arrival from Burton Albion offers them more leeway if a disaffected Lowe’s form is impacted by a reunion with Paul Cook not taking place.

Kenny Jackett spoke at his weekly press conference on Thursday about having flexibility in his budget and moving around money at his disposal to strengthen different areas.

With Harness now signing a three-year deal the Blues are well loaded in wide areas even with a Lowe exit, although that cash fillip could pave the way to bolster other positions.

But that could be seen as a bonus, with Jackett’s squad already amply stocked after seven signings this summer.

Pompey are already in a comfortable position financially following Matt Clarke’s move to Brighton for more than £4m and the club being on a strong financial footing since owner Michael Eisner bought the club.

Lowe’s desire is to see a switch to the DW Stadium take place, where he can move to the Championship and secure the future of his young family on a deal many times what is already a more than reasonable League One contract with Pompey.

The man who’s chalked up a whopping 105 appearances across two seasons, scarcely missing a game from a hard-running attacking position, was granted leave of absence from training this week.

There’s little doubt the ongoing saga is weighing heavily on Lowe’s affable character, and the player feels the manner in which recent events have unfolded are an unfair reflection of his character after two-and-half-years of undoubted commitment to Pompey.

But that didn’t stop the 24-year-old returning to training yesterday, and despite the focus on his future he currently remains in the frame to feature in the pre-season outing at Stevenage.