Portsmouth sign Championship talent as Sunderland target TWO attackers - League One gossip

Sunderlands League One rivals Blackpool continue to be linked with a January move for misfiring striker Will Grigg. (Shields Gazette)

Joey Barton wants to strengthen his Fleetwood Town squad in January after Ash Hunter followed Peter Clarke in joining another club this month. (Fleetwood Weekly News)

Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press)

Ipswich Town and Swindon Town are among a number of Football League clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Liam McAlinden. (Football Insider)

Lincoln City are one of several clubs eyeing a move for National League top scorer Rhys Murphy. (Football Insider)

Sunderland have already declared an interest in Antoine Semenyo but reports suggest that Doncaster Rovers are leading the chase for the attacker who will benefit from more first team game time elsewhere. (Doncaster Free Press)

Bristol City are considering recalling young goalkeeper Max O'Leary from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town. (Bristol Rovers)

Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United are all interested in a loan move for Bristol City forward Hakeeb Adelakun. (Sunderland Echo)