Cameron McGeehan revealed many Pompey fans reached out to him in the aftermath of his leg break at Fratton Park in 2017.

And the Blues new boy played down any lingering fuss about the incident which saw him booed by sections of the home crowd as he was stretchered off the pitch.

Playing for Luton at the time, McGeehan suffered the season-ending injury in a 20th-minute challenge with then Blues skipper Michael Doyle.

He was seen thumping the ground as medical personnel offered assistance – a reaction that saw him booked by match referee Tim Robinson.

The midfielder was then offered little sympathy by some Blues supporters, who showed their disapproval as the then 21-year-old was taken away for further treatment.

At the time, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said those fans ‘showed absolutely no class’ as he criticised the treatment of his player.

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan broke his leg at Fratton Park in January 2017 Picture: Joe Pepler

However, it has been claimed words were said to the medical team and stretcher bearers who had come to his assistance.

Meanwhile, Paul Cook, the then Pompey manager, latter apologised for the reaction to McGeehan’s injury.

Two years on from the incident, though, the Blues’ latest signing brushed aside the whole affair and revealed he received letters of apology from some of the Fratton faithful.

McGeehan also said he was looking forward to playing in front of the Blues supporters, given his local roots.

Taking about the incident in question, the on-loan Barnsley midfielder told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘It was a bit of a funny time, but that’s all part of football and I actually got a few letters from Pompey fans apologising about it.

‘Now I’m looking forward to playing in front of these supporters and I’ve got an affiliation with the place because my mum grew up in Portsmouth and my grandma still lives in Portchester.’

McGeehan is on loan at Pompey for the remainder of the season.

He is the Blues' third signing this month following the arrivals of Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.