Sean Raggett will be one of the best centre-backs in League One next season.

That is the verdict of Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony, who revealed his club were in talks to sign the Norwich defender before he moved to Pompey.

Raggett completed his season-long loan move to Pompey from the Canaries today.

He represents the Blues’ fifth signing of the summer after James Bolton, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing and Ryan Williams.

Raggett spent last term on loan at Rotherham but was hampered by two ankle injuries and made just 10 appearances.

Pompey weren’t the only third-tier club interested in the former Lincoln City ace this summer.

Sean Raggett has signed for Pompey. Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

The Posh also held talks with Raggett before they completed a swoop for Colchester’s Frankie Kent.

But if he’s over his previous setbacks, MacAnthony feels the defender will be one of the centre-halves in the division next term.

Replying to a Pompey fan on Twitter, the Peterborough chairman wrote: ‘To be fair, his wages were realistic. We had option to sign him permanently late last week when Kent deal in danger cause of champ (Championship interest).

‘Like him a lot, lack of game time because of previous injury was a worry but when fully fit - One of top top CBS in L1 for sure this season.’

Raggett joined his new Pompey team-mates for the first day of pre-season training at the club’s Roko base today.

Jamal Lowe was also present despite his future the subject of intense speculation.