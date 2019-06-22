Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Pompey target Gary Mackay-Steven looks set to snub a switch to Fratton Park in favour of a move to New York City.

The Dons winger was poised to join the Blues on a free transfer after it emerged Kenny Jackett was the favourite to land the player.

Cold water was quickly poured on that prospect by McInnes, who said talk of the Scotland international having at medical on the south coast was premature.

McInnes also revealed the 28-year-old was is still mulling over remaining with the Scottish Premiership side - before it was reported on Friday that MLS side New York had re-entered the race.

They held an initial interest in the player in January and were keen to sign Mackay-Steven on a pre-contract agreement before talks broke down.

But following a renewal of their interest, McInnes admitted it was a game-changer for both Portsmouth and Aberdeen.

Gary-Mackay-Steven Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

McInnes told the Daily Record said “The New York City one will be difficult for him to turn down.

‘If that plays out the way I think it may do then he will go there.’

This week Pompey lost out in their pursuit of Oldham defender George Edmundson.

A fee in excess of £600,000 was agreed for the centre-back but he opted for a move to Rangers.