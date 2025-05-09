Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest tranasfer news involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Attention is now turning to the forthcoming transfer window, with preparation and planning getting underway behind the scenes at Fratton Park.

The 21-year-old is currently flourishing on loan at Hibernian, who are also believed to be interested in pursuing a move this summer.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip doing the rounds across the Championship, with the window just over a month away from opening.

Here are all the latest headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.

West Ham want Aaron Ramsdale

West Ham are reportedly readying an offer for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Irons are preparing a £20m for the 25-year-old, who looks set to leave St Mary’s this summer following their Premier League relegation.

The report states new boss Graham Potter is a strong admirer of the England international, who is viewed as a long-term option alongside Alphonse Areola.

Ramsdale completed a £25m move to Pompey’s bitter south coast rivals last summer and has appeared 29 times in all competitions.

The Saints are braced for interest in the keeper following their return to the Championship and have been recently linked with Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson. The Blues face their arch-rivals for the first time in six years next season.

Championship sides want Man United defender

Leicester City, Millwall, Derby County and Wrexham are all eyeing a move for Manchester United Jack Kingdon this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Championship quartet are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who is set to be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.

The defender joined the Red Devils’ academy aged 16 and spent the second half of the season on loan at National League side Rochdale, where he featured 16 times.

With his three-year stay with Manchester United coming to a close, he’s now been tipped with a move to the second tier, with Leicester leading the race.

Following their relegation from the top flight, Pompey take on the Foxes for the first time since 2011, when the two sides last met in the Championship.

Jack Kingdon | Getty Images

Smyth set for new QPR deal

QPR are reportedly set to offer Paul Smyth fresh terms at Loftus Road, according to West London Sport.

The 27-year-old’s two-year deal is set to expire this summer but looks set to put pen-to-paper on a new contract for the managerless Hoops.

The striker rejoined the west London outfit in 2023 after a dazzling two-year stay with Leyton Orient. Since his arrival, Smyth hasn’t been able to hit the same heights, scoring just four goals in 87 Championship appearances since.

The Hoops are currently without a manager after placing Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave last week. Pompey did the double over QPR in the league, with a 2-1 win in October followed up by another 2-1 triumph at PO4 in February.

