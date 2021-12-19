Portsmouth spell out entry requirements to Fratton Park as Covid cases rises - starting with Oxford United on Boxing Day

This will start from the scheduled League One fixture against Oxford United on Boxing Day (3pm) and will continue until further notice.

All fans aged 18 or over are required to show they are double vaccinated.

Alternatively, they can provide proof of a negative lateral flow test that was taken within 48 hours of kick-off.

Blues supporters are asked to note that this is a legal requirement and the club will not be allowed to grant admission to anyone who is unable to comply.

Pompey are also asking the Fratton faithful to complete a self-declaration registration form, which will be emailed out. Full details of this will follow early next week

In addition, face coverings must be worn when moving around all internal areas of the stadium, including concourses and toilet facilities.

Covid certification will be required to attend all matches at Fratton Park until further notice Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The only exception will be when you are eating or drinking – or when sat in your seats.

Fans can assist the Blues with these measures by reading any instructions carefully, both on the club website and via direct emails.

Pompey are also advising everyone to arrive in good time, as these new requirements will, inevitably, slow down access into the stadium.

The stadium will open at the earlier time of 1.15pm for a 3pm kick-off.

If you are double vaccinated, then please download the NHS Covid Pass and download it into the wallet of your smartphone.

This will save time as you will not have to log into the NHS app with your email and password.

The club also recommend that you bring a paper copy with you in case of phone or network failure.

Supporters without a smartphone can request a Covid Pass letter from the NHS.

The card stamped when individuals received their vaccinations will not be accepted as proof.

Fans showing evidence of a negative lateral flow test – which must have been taken no more than 48 hours before the game – should show an official NHS email or text message or notification on the NHS app.

Those supporters who bring the physical test with them to the game will also be denied entry.

Over the next few days, the club will be communicating where the Covid Certification checkpoints will be situated, as well as providing guidance and advice on how to download and store vaccination status or proof of a negative lateral flow test.

Finally, Pompey are asking everyone attending games to be patient with their match-day staff while these checks are undertaken and would like to thank supporters in advance for their continued support and understanding.