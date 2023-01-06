Portsmouth sporting director pinpoints key attributes behind arrival of promising Bristol City talent
The worst kept Pompey secret of the transfer window so far is finally out there.
And Richard Hughes has revealed his delight at the arrival of defender Ryley Towler.
The 20-year-old became the Blues’ first January acquisition, completing the permanent switch to Fratton Park.
The central defender penned a three-and-a-half year deal after making the move from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, which is believed to be around £30,000.
Speculation of a switch was on the cards after reports claimed Towler was set for a medical on the south coast on Friday.
When his loan at AFC Wimbledon was brought to a close earlier in the day, it signalled the imminent arrival of the former Grimsby man to PO4.
Sporting director Hughes has claimed the Blues have got a bargain deal for the highly-talented defender.
He told the official club website: ‘We’re delighted to get the deal over the line and sign a player with the profile of Ryley.
‘When it broke earlier in the day that we were interested in a deal, I’m sure there were a lot of clubs kicking themselves that they weren’t able to act sooner.
‘Having someone with his skillset and ceiling to progress is great for this football club, so it’s great to have him on board.
‘He’s a left-footed centre-back with good mobility and athleticism, as well as a lovely range of passing.
‘Ryley is someone we’ve been watching and he’s had good experience out on loan, doing well at Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon.
‘We think that this is a natural progression for him to continue his development and we believe the fans will enjoy watching that.’
Towler’s signing signals the first move of the window for the Blues who are still in search of a new head coach.
Despite Danny Cowley’s sacking, one eye remained soley on the January transfer window as Hughes focuses on developing the squad.
The central defender impressed during the first half of the campaign for AFC Wimbledon, where he featured 24 times for the League Two side.
In fact, Towler already has experience of Fratton Park this season after he came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw in the Papa John’s Trophy in November.