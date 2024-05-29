Pompey will soon begin what is sure to be a busy summer transfer window as they build up a squad capable of taking on the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Norwich City. The Blues let ten of their League One-winning side go earlier this month with John Mousinho and the Blues board preparing to welcome several new faces that will help the Fratton Park club compete successfully in the EFL second-tier.

It’s been 12 years since Pompey were last in the league, but following such a rampant campaign in 2023/24 their squad market value has increased significantly and Pompey will hope this only continues into next season.

Here is how the increase in Pompey’s squad market value over the 2023/24 season, from 1 August 2023 to current day, compares to their 2024/25 Championship rivals according to data from TransferMarkt...

1 . Pompey's squad value increase How Pompey's squad market value has increased compared to their 2024/25 Championship rivals Photo: Jason Brown

2 . 24. Leeds United Despite being so desperately close to promotion, Leeds have suffered the biggest difference in market value, seeing a £21.96m drop in value since August 2023. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . 23. Norwich City The Canaries, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, saw a £20.43m drop in their squad market value with figures such as Adam Idah leaving the club on loan and Adam Forshaw heading to Plymouth Argyle Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images