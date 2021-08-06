Portsmouth squad numbers revealed and possible early insights into Danny Cowley's starting XI thinking

And the latest one released by Pompey is no different, especially with the number of comings and goings at Fratton Park over the past few months.

In total, senior 23 players have either arrived or gone since the final day of last season – a figure that can be broken down further as 10 new signings and 13 departures overseen by head coach Danny Cowley following that Accrington defeat on May 9.

That’s instigated a complete revision of the Blues’ squad numbers available and perhaps even provides an insight into the manager’s thinking as he continues to assemble a squad he sees best suited for the challenge ahead.

But what’s the main talking points on this occasion, I hear you say!

Well, cutting to the chase, the first notable change to last season’s squad list is the No1 goalkeeper jersey vacated by Craig MacGillivray.

That’s been handed to Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu rather than Alex Bass, who retains his No35 squad number.

Bass is expected to start tomorrow’s League One opener against Fleetwood as his new team-mate recovers from a quad injury.

But once Republic of Ireland international Bazunu recovers, will it be a case of him being No1 both on paper and in Cowley’s eyes?

Bass might have something to say about that as he bids to rebuild his career at Fratton Park after a torrid time last season.

Joining Bazunu in claiming one of the 1-11 numbers are fellow new arrivals Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Gassan Ahadme and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

They have been handed shirt numbers 4, 6, 7 and 8 respectively – numbers that were previously owned by Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Williams and Ben Close.

Those four now-departed players were key to Cowley during his short spell in charge at the end of last season.

And it already looks like the new quartet could be just as vital heading into the latest campaign.

Other new arrivals Kieron Freeman (13), Jayden Reid (14), Connor Ogilvie (16), George Hirst (19) and Liam Vincent (22) will be hoping to be just as important, irrespective of their numbering.

Indeed, Freeman already looks to be ahead of Callum Johnson (2) in the right-back pecking order, while Ogilvie will be desperate to challenge Lee Brown (3) for the left-back berth from the off.

And no doubt, Hirst will be keen to put the pressure on fellow striker John Marquis, who retains the Pompey No9 jersey.

Talking of strikers, Ellis Harrison’s number has changed going into the new season.

He’s traditionally worn the No10 shirt but has now been allocated the No17 shirt that was previously owned by Bryn Morris.

Could that be an indication that he’s slipped down the pecking order, with both Oxford and Fleetwood linked with the frontman over the summer?

Incidentally, Harrison’s former number is now in the safe hands of Marcus Harness, who wore No19 on his back last term.

The winger’s one of a number of switches, with Paul Downing moving from No5 to 26, and youngster Haji Mnoga – who previously wore the No37 shirt, now claiming the No5 jersey as his own.

Ronan Curtis continues to wear No11, while Michael Jacobs retains his No24 shirt.

But with both linked with moves away this summer, could those numbers join 15, 21, 23 and 25 in being vacant?

As always, the Fratton Faithful remain the Blues’ 12th man.

Here’s the current full squad number list:

1 Gavin Bazunu

2 Callum Johnson

3 Lee Brown

4 Clark Robertson

5 Haji Mnoga

6 Shaun Williams

7 Gassan Ahadme

8 Ryan Tunnicliffe

9 John Marquis

10 Marcus Harness

11 Ronan Curtis

12 Pompey Fans

13 Kieron Freeman

14 Jayden Reid

16 Connor Ogilvie

17 Ellis Harrison

18 Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

19 George Hirst

20 Sean Raggett

22 Liam Vincent

24 Michael Jacobs

26 Paul Downing