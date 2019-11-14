Pompey stalwart and World War Two veteran John Jenkins MBE is set to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The man who’s one of the most recognisable faces from Fratton Park on a matchday in a boardroom ambassadorial role reaches the landmark occasion on Saturday.

John Jenkins is celebrating his 100th birthday. Picture by Christopher Ison

Jenkins saw Pompey lift the FA Cup in 1939 and return victorious from the home of football against Cardiff 69 years later in 2008.

The D-Day veteran served in the Normandy Landings and took a central role in the D-Day 75 commemorations in June, where he earned a huge ovation with the eyes of the world on the city.