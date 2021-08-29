Portsmouth 'stand in solidarity with Wigan' and condemn social media abuse directed at Latics players

Pompey have condemned the social media abuse directed at two Wigan players. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

In a statement released by the club this evening, the Blues said there is no place for the ‘vile and hateful messages’ which appeared on social media and that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Wigan have reported the messages to the ‘relevant authorities’, describing them as ‘distasteful and vile’.

And Pompey have joined forces claiming those who engage in such activity are ‘not welcome in football’.

A short statement from the club read: ‘Portsmouth Football Club stand in solidarity with Wigan Athletic by strongly condemning the abuse directed at two Latics players on a social media post following Saturday’s match at the DW Stadium.

‘There is no place for such vile and hateful messages and anybody who engages in such activity is not welcome in football – and certainly not at Portsmouth Football Club.

‘The club will not tolerate any form of discriminatory language, either in person or via social media.’

Prior to Saturday’s trip to the north west, Wigan informed their League One rivals – including the Blues – that the Football Association would reprimand clubs if Republic of Ireland international James McClean was subjected to sectarian abuse on DW Stadium match days.

And sticking by that stance, the Latics have called ‘for real-life consequences’ for those found found to be sending abuse of any form’.

Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan told the Wigan website: ‘The threatening, distasteful and vile messages a number of players were subject to is completely unacceptable.

‘All messaging has been reported to the relevant authorities with the intention that the instigators will be held accountable for their actions.

‘The Club has offered support to the players who have been subject to these messages.