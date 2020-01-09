Have your say

Kenny Jackett admits Pompey are still seeking takers for Luke McGee, despite the collapse of his Cheltenham switch.

The goalkeeper was devastated after a Whaddon Road move fell through on Wednesday.

It is understood the clubs overcame an initial hurdle centring on the level of wage contribution, reaching agreement for a loan until the season’s end.

However, Pompey’s subsequent request for a sizeable promotion bonus should the high-flying Robins go up from League Two scuppered the arrangement.

That has left McGee in limbo, with the keeper desperate for first-team football, a desire not influenced financially.

Instead, Cheltenham have recruited Owen Evans on loan from Wigan for the remainder of the campaign.

Picture: Barry Zee

Jackett would not confirm the identify of the interested club – but Pompey await new offers for the ex-Spurs man.

The Blues boss said: ‘There have been one or two enquiries, nothing has come through, though.

‘Luke was training this morning, I don’t know if they will rekindle that.

‘There have been one or two enquiries, but nothing concrete at the moment.

‘With him being number three keeper he is obviously available to go if the right move comes up.

‘Although one or two things were discussed earlier in the week, it doesn’t seem anything is happening at the moment.

‘A club enquired about him on loan, but it didn’t quite come off on Wednesday. I don’t know whether that will happen, but there has definitely been some interest in him.

‘He trained today and is still a Pompey player as it is at the moment.’

Cheltenham wanted McGee to replace Scott Flinders, who broke two bones in his leg during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Oldham.

Michael Duff’s side are presently fifth in League Two, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

McGee has made 55 Pompey appearances since arriving from Spurs in the summer of 2017.

He made five appearances last term, his last outing arriving in the Checkatrade Trophy against Arsenal under-21s in December 2018.

The 24-year-old was most recently involved in a first-team squad in November, sitting on the bench to cover for Alex Bass against Southend, with Craig MacGillivray on international duty.