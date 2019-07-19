Pompey are still seeking takers for Luke McGee as the keeper craves a fresh start.

With Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass significantly ahead, the former Spurs man has spent the summer striving for a Fratton Park exit.

McGee does so with the Blues’ best wishes, as they attempt to fine tune their playing squad.

According to Kenny Jackett, there has yet to be firm interest in his former number one recruited in the summer of 2017.

Although Pompey would prefer to sell the 23-year-old, a loan deal also remains an option.

And all parties are hoping somebody will step forward before the September 2 transfer window closes for League One and League Two clubs.

Jackett said: ‘We would consider loaning Luke, we want to help him.

‘With Craig and Alex above him at the moment, if there was some interest from someone else we would listen.

‘Since Craig has been here, Luke has expressed his desire to try to be a number one somewhere.

‘That is still the case. If something comes up, he and us would both consider it, but as yet nothing serious has come up.

‘He will be frustrated at the lack of game time because obviously the matches have been split up between MacGillivray and Bass, but also at the moment they are the top two and need the games.

‘So at the moment for Luke, it is slightly frustrating in terms of playing.’

McGee was Pompey’s joint-top appearance maker in 2017-18, featuring 50 times.

However, he featured on just five occasions last season, with newcomer Craig MacGillivray preferred.

Regardless, Jackett feels there will be takers for the out-of-favour goalkeeper.

He added: ‘Luke’s a talented goalkeeper and I do think somebody will be looking for him and want to take him to give that number one jersey he wants.

‘Maybe he’s frustrated that nothing has happened yet, there’s no reason why it won’t happen, he’s a good goalkeeper.

‘But there have not been direct offers or enquiries that we would take.’