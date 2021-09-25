Portsmouth striker George Hirst lays out ambitions as on-loan Leicester ace aims to make his mark at Fratton Park

The 22-year-old is yet to net in Pompey colours, but has been largely limited to substitute appearances since his summer arrival.

Hirst made his debut for the club in the opening day victory over Fleetwood Town when he emerged from the bench, but has only played 90 minutes once this term.

This came in the 5-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, where he and Ellis Harrison provided the Dons problems as the latter scored a hat-trick.

The striker made 31 Championship appearances for Rotherham last season, but failed to notch in the second tier.

His Blues career has been a slow burner up to this point, with the on-loan Leicester ace arriving just four days before Pompey’s season kicked off.

The forward’s pre-season was also wrecked by a hamstring injury sustained while on loan at the Millers at the end of last term.

But after another cameo appearance against Cambridge United last weekend, Hirst is determined to pick up the pace on his Blues career and get amongst the goals for his new side.

George Hirst has targeted becoming Pompey's main source of goals this season Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hirst said: ‘My aspirations have changed from a month ago.

‘Now for me, just getting minutes is not good enough. I want to not only be on the pitch, but to score goals .

‘If I’m not, I’m looking at myself first and foremost and on what I can do better.

‘Then I’ll be looking at how I can improve and how I can have a bigger impact on the pitch then I had the week before.

‘If I keep doing that then hopefully the goals will start coming.

‘Like I’ve always been told by my old man – goals are like buses, you may wait a while for one but once you do the second, third, and fourth come in quick succession.

‘I’ve had to work hard to get my match fitness back which is why the Wimbledon game was a good opportunity to get 90 minutes.

‘It was my first 90 minutes in just over a year which I think told a little bit as I was a little bit rusty around the edges.

‘For me now it’s just about getting in the team and I know that when I get in the team I can score goals with the players around me that we have.