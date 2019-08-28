John Marquis is expecting goosebumps when he samples the electricity of a south coast derby under the Fratton Park lights.

Pompey were handed the mouth-watering reward of a showdown with their deadly rivals Southampton after progressing past Championship QPR in the Carabao Cup with the 2-0 win.

It will see them renew acquaintances with the Premier League side for the first time since 2012 next month.

Talk of the draw dominated after a hard-fought victory in west London saw Kenny Jackett’s progress to the third round for the first time since 2010.

Marquis' penalty sent them on their way after he was fouled with 13 minutes remaining.

And now the 27-year-old can’t wait to sample the crackling intensity of what lies ahead for Pompey on the week commencing September 23.

Marquis said: ‘It’s a big game - it speaks for itself.

‘It’s probably the draw that everyone wanted, in terms of the supporters.

‘I expect there will be a few people looking for tickets!

‘It’s as good as it gets, I guess, unless you want to test yourself against a Manchester City or Liverpool.

‘For the fans it’s a great one and we’ll be giving it our all to win it when the game comes around.

‘I’ve played a few games at Fratton both as a home and away player and it’s always been a good atmosphere.

‘I think I’ll be getting a few goosebumps in that one, though!’

Marquis has sampled both victory and defeat against Southampton in Millwall colours.

Those matches came in the 2011-12 season in the Championship and FA Cup clashes.

Marquis is thirsting for another chance to test himself against Pompey’s foes from along the M27.

He added: ‘I’ve played against them at St Mary’s for Millwall and at home against them in the Championship.

‘It will be a good test - and we can’t wait to test ourselves against them.’