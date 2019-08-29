Portsmouth striker John Marquis vows 'we've got the right men to deliver success' after QPR triumph

John Marquis savoured taking a confidence-boosting Championship scalp and vowed: We’ve got the right men here to deliver success.

Marquis’ penalty helped ensure Pompey delivered an impressive 2-0 win over QPR last night and set up a Carabao Cup third-round showdown with fierce rivals Southampton.

John Marquis scored a penalty during Portsmouth's 2-0 win over QPR in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Nigel Keene

It also lifted the cloud which had been hanging over the club in the wake of the 3-3 draw with nine-man Coventry last week.

That result off the back of an indifferent start to the League One campaign had led to some fans questioning both Kenny Jackett and his side.

But the players gave a riposte in west London which spoke of their character as they grafted their way to a hard-earned win.

And Marquis believes that speaks volumes of the kind of resolve in Pompey’s dressing room to deal with the demands of playing for the club.

He said: ‘I think the players who were here last season would’ve learnt from their experience and will take the positives from it.

‘And the players coming in have already learnt what it means to play for Portsmouth Football Club.

‘If you don’t give 100 per cent and give your all this isn’t the right place for you.

‘The manager has brought in the right players to put that into action.

‘We know there’s an expectation when playing at Portsmouth you have to step up to. We have to apply ourselves correctly.

‘We’re not going to win every game this season and steamroll the league and cup - but we will try to win every game.

‘Sometimes it will work and sometimes it won’t, but if we believe we’re trying to do the right things I believe the results will come this season.’

After scoring his second goal of the campaign, Marquis could immediately sense the impetus the result has given Pompey.

And the challenge now is to carry that forward into this weekend’s trip to early pacesetters Blackpool.

Marquis added: ‘I think the supporters know that as players we are trying to give our all in every single game.

‘I don’t look around our dressing room and see a single player who I think isn’t trying their hardest. We are.

‘We’re back in to work now and it’s going to bubbly and a good place to be.

‘If you don’t get the right result there’s doubt and that can sometimes get into people’s minds.

‘People would be thinking we’re going to Blackpool who’ve had a good start.

‘Now we’re going there with confidence looking to win the game.

‘Hopefully this result is something to build on and that’s what we can do.’