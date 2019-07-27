Have your say

Ellis Harrison promised he’s fit and raring to go as he came through Pompey’s dress rehearsal for the new season.

The striker led the line for the Blues today as they picked up a 2-1 win at Crawley.

Harrison feels he's gained momentum through the warm-up games, although there’s still space to sharpen up.

After injury problems last term, the 25-year-old believes he's working in the right direction after a run of warm-up games.

With just a game against Woking to come on Tuesday night, which is likely to feature those not starting today, the next action for those involved is now likely to be the League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury.

Harrison said: ‘We’re getting close now with only a week left.

‘I feel I’m getting there after spending seven months of last season out.

‘So it’s good to get those minutes in now and I’m raring to go for next week.

‘It’s just about getting the fitness and sharpness.

‘I do feel I can still do a little bit more in terms of sharpness.

‘But it’s coming on since the start of pre-season and the team is starting to bond and gel.’