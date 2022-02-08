Portsmouth struck by yet another blow with freak injury potentially ending ex-Sheffield United and Derby man's season
Luckless Pompey have been dealt another injury blow as their small squad is exposed once more.
It is feared Kieron Freeman is out for the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments against Oxford United on Saturday.
In a freak injury, he sustained concussion after being struck on the side of his head by the ball. Then, as he fell, he rolled his ankle.
Scans have this week shown the defender has ruptured Anterior Talo-Fibular Ligament (ATFL).
Pompey are waiting to discover whether Freeman will require surgery, although there are serious concerns his campaign is now over.
Danny Cowley told The News: ‘We will see a specialist and he will decide whether Kieron needs surgery or whether it can heal on its own.
‘They are strange injuries. With some players, you can allow it to heal, then it forms a scar tissue that actually acts as the ligament.
‘Kieron actually got hit on the side of the head by the ball and, as he fell, he rolled the outside of his ankle.
‘I’ve not seen it before. He didn’t even know, he must have been dazed at the time, he walked off the pitch, it’s amazing really.
‘Only after the game did he think “My ankle’s sore”. He’s obviously disappointed with the outcome of the scan.
‘Time will tell what happens next.’
Shaun Williams is another with potentially a season-ending injury after fracturing two bones in his spine last month.
In addition, youngster Jay Mingi is presently coming back from a dislocated shoulder and still unable to take part in full training.
Meanwhile, Joe Morrell faces another two matches on the sidelines after the Blues failed to overturn his controversial red card against Oxford United.
In tonight’s 2-1 win over Burton, Cowley had 17 senior players at his disposal, with 17-year-old Harry Jewitt-White completing the squad.
Freeman has made 25 appearances since arriving on a free transfer last summer.
