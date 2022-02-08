It is feared Kieron Freeman is out for the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments against Oxford United on Saturday.

In a freak injury, he sustained concussion after being struck on the side of his head by the ball. Then, as he fell, he rolled his ankle.

Scans have this week shown the defender has ruptured Anterior Talo-Fibular Ligament (ATFL).

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are waiting to discover whether Freeman will require surgery, although there are serious concerns his campaign is now over.

Danny Cowley told The News: ‘We will see a specialist and he will decide whether Kieron needs surgery or whether it can heal on its own.

‘They are strange injuries. With some players, you can allow it to heal, then it forms a scar tissue that actually acts as the ligament.

‘Kieron actually got hit on the side of the head by the ball and, as he fell, he rolled the outside of his ankle.

Kieron Freeman's Pompey season could be over after a freak injury damaged ankle ligaments against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I’ve not seen it before. He didn’t even know, he must have been dazed at the time, he walked off the pitch, it’s amazing really.

‘Only after the game did he think “My ankle’s sore”. He’s obviously disappointed with the outcome of the scan.

‘Time will tell what happens next.’

In addition, youngster Jay Mingi is presently coming back from a dislocated shoulder and still unable to take part in full training.

Freeman has made 25 appearances since arriving on a free transfer last summer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron