The creative midfielder has penned a long-term deal at Stadium MK after turning down a new contract at Swindon.

Twine was on the Blues’ shopping list this summer as Danny Cowley plots a major squad rebuild at Fratton Park.

The 21-year-old impressed throughout the 2020-21 season – first on loan at Newport before catching the eye at Swindon during the second half of the campaign.

Scott Twine. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

After the Robins’ relegation from League Two, Twine decided to leave his boyhood club.

And despite Pompey showing interest, MK Dons have won the race for his signature.

Twine told the Dons’ website: ‘I'm over the moon. I'm an MK Dons player and I couldn't be happier.

‘There were a few clubs interested but after I spoke to the gaffer, he sold it to me. From that day, I couldn't wait to sign and get it sorted.

‘I wanted to come here and play football the way we do, and I want to bring lots of goals and assists.’

MK Dons will have to pay a compensation fee to Swindon as Twine is under-24.

And manager Russell Martin is delighted to have struck a deal.

He said: ‘It is a big signing for us – not only because of the ability he possesses but because of how he suits our style of play. It is an exciting deal for all of us.

‘He plays in a number of different positions and you can just see the quality he has with the type of goals he scored last season, as well as the assists he made.

‘Character is also important and he has that – he works extremely hard out of possession.

;He was wanted by a number of clubs but we’ve been able to act quickly in bringing him into the club.