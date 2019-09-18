Pompey reserves’ clash against the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight has been postponed.

Floodlight issues at Westleigh Park has caused the second-round tie to be rearranged for Monday, October 8 (7.45pm).

It’s the second Blues reserves game that’s been cancelled in as many weeks.

Pompey were due to face Doncaster for a spot in the Premier League Cup last week.

But after Leicester under-23s pulled out of the competition, both clubs enter the group stage.

A statement on the Hawks website said: ‘Havant and Waterlooville can regrettably announce that due to a floodlighting issue at Westleigh Park tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie with Portsmouth has been postponed.

‘The game has been rescheduled by the Hampshire FA for Monday, October 8, kick-off at 19:45.’

Kenny Jackett’s men have had League One games against Rotherham and Southend postponed this term because of Victorious Festival and international call-ups respectively.

Pompey were scheduled to travel to Bury last Saturday but the Shakers’ expulsion from the Football League meant that fixture was scrapped.