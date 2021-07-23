As reported, Danny Cowley is a big admirer of the Wales international and would be keen to reunite on the south coast, having worked together at Lincoln.

Morrell endured a frustrating 2020-21 campaign at the Hatters after joining them from Bristol City last summer.

He featured only 11 times in total and admitted he wanted to be playing regularly at any level in the upcoming season while on Euro 2020 duty.

Morrell however, would prefer to stay in the Championship if he is to leave Kenilworth Road, while finances may make it difficult for Pompey to get a deal over the line should he become available.

Regardless, Morrell has been playing for Luton this summer since returning from the Euros - and been praised by his manager.

The 24-year-old caught Nathan Jones' eye coming off the bench in the Hatters' 3-1 win at Boreham Wood last week.

Jones told Luton Today: I thought Joe Morrell was excellent, his second run-out, we held him back a little bit today, but I thought he was excellent.

Joe Morrell in action for Wales. Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

‘I think the game really suited him then as when they get tired and we’re penning them back in, they can’t get out, space becomes available.

‘Joe is very good at picking those runs out, some great balls, Clarky (Jordan Clark) could have had a hat-trick really with his header late on, but that is the type of game that Joe can really excel in with his intelligence.

‘He finds pockets, finds people in pockets and then he has the quality in that final third, so he was excellent.’

Pompey have signed midfielders Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton) and Shaun Williams (Millwall) so far this summer.