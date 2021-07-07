Portsmouth, Sunderland, Luton and Bristol City target Joe Pigott makes Wimbledon return - but U-turn not on cards
Pompey target Joe Pigott has returned to AFC Wimbledon.
But the in-demand out-of-contract striker hasn’t performed a dramatic U-turn and rejoined the Dons – instead, he’s back training with his former club in a bid to get himself fit and ready for the new season.
The Blues are keen on the forward after his 22 goals in 52 appearances last season ensured Wimbledon retained their League One status.
However, boss Danny Cowley knows Championship duo Bristol City and Luton are also interested the free agent, while third-tier rivals Sunderland are prepared to pay big wages to secure his signature.
Yet Pigott’s Dons return suggests nothing is close, providing all interested parties with a glimmer of hope.
Speaking to South London Press, Dons boss Mark Robinson said he was happy to help out the striker as he weighed up his next move.
He also shot down theories that Pigott might eventually extend his Plough Lane stay.
Robinson said: ‘Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp.
‘He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.
‘Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family.
‘As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.
‘To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.’
‘It is purely just doing him a favour to keep him fit and sharp.’