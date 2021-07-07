But the in-demand out-of-contract striker hasn’t performed a dramatic U-turn and rejoined the Dons – instead, he’s back training with his former club in a bid to get himself fit and ready for the new season.

The Blues are keen on the forward after his 22 goals in 52 appearances last season ensured Wimbledon retained their League One status.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Pigott’s Dons return suggests nothing is close, providing all interested parties with a glimmer of hope.

Speaking to South London Press, Dons boss Mark Robinson said he was happy to help out the striker as he weighed up his next move.

He also shot down theories that Pigott might eventually extend his Plough Lane stay.

Robinson said: ‘Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp.

In-demand former Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

‘He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.

‘Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family.

‘As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.

‘To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.’