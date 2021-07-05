The Gillingham manager reckons a swathe of sides – including Sunderland, Ipswich and Oxford – will all again be vying for a Championship place.

The strength of the third tier for the upcoming campaign has been well documented, with Danny Cowley calling it the toughest in more of a decade.

That's sentiment Evans clearly concurs with, dubbing the division Championship Two.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillingham clinched 10th spot last term, accruing 67 points and finishing seven points outside the play-offs.

A top-six berth is again the aim for the Priestfield outfit, although Evans is aware it will be much tougher this time around.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe have all dropped down, while Bolton have come up.

What's more, he's expecting other clubs like Shrewsbury, Wigan, Doncaster and even Plymouth to all have designs on going up automatically.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Evans told the Kent Messenger: ‘We have made a few decent signings and I am sure time will tell with a couple that I am a better judge of a player than some others.

‘We identified a list of players early in June and we are working our way through it. We are perhaps over analysing now but doing the opposite is simply not an option.

‘League One has Sunderland, Charlton, Rotherham, Wycombe, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle all expected to compete for automatic promotion.

‘So our task to improve on last season’s 10th place finish is a huge ask given the resources, but we will be organised, efficient and we will also have a number of exceptional players in our squad.

‘We will find a way to be competitive – the challenge is exciting in a league that many are now describing as a Championship Two.’