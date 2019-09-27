Portsmouth superfan from Denmark has dream of watching game at Fratton Park made a reality

Have your say

A MAN who follows Portsmouth FC from more 850 miles away has finally attended his first match at Fratton Park.

Rasmus Sørensen, 23 from Randers, Denmark, has followed Pompey for 11 years.

Pompey were beaten 4-0 by Southampton earlier this week. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

When Portsmouth was drawn against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, he was ecstatic, even phoning his father-in-law at 2am to tell him the news.

But having never seen a Pompey match or been a season ticket holder, Rasmus was unable to get a ticket for the game.

Luckily, kind-hearted vlogger Niall Moran, 21, offered up his ticket instead.

He said: ‘I thought I would give my ticket to someone who actually really wanted it.

‘Everyone in Portsmouth knows this story – the Danish superfan that has supported Pompey for 11 years.

‘I’m so happy I could do this for him.’

The rest of Rasmus’ family supports Manchester United, but he started following the Blues after seeing them on TV.

Niall recorded a video with Rasmus before the game, which has since been uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Speaking in the video, Rasmus said: ‘There’s a difference between liking a club and loving a club – I fell in love with Pompey when I first saw them play.

‘There was something about the atmosphere at Fratton Park that you could feel on the TV.

‘I knew it was the club for me.’

Travelling to Portsmouth with his partner Selina, the couple spent the day with Niall before the match, which Portsmouth ended up losing 4-0.

Rasmus’ father-in-law, David Darlington, said: ‘Niall really went out of his way to make them both welcome to Portsmouth.

‘Not the best result from Pompey's perspective, but Rasmus's goal was to experience the incredible atmosphere at the game – and that he did, with tears in his eyes.

‘Having been a football fan for many years, this was certainly a credit to Niall, the football club and the people of Portsmouth.

‘When I met them at the airport, they were both totally exhausted from the hectic trip, but they were both buzzing about the city of Portsmouth.

‘Rasmus has now joined the Scandinavian supporters club, and is already making plans for his next trip to Fratton Park.’