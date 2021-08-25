The Blues head coach has had a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with 12 new faces arriving at PO4.

But Cowley has stressed he still remains 'two or three' players light of where he'd ideally like to be in terms of his playing squad.

With Tuesday's transfer deadline drawing ever closer, Cowley told how his 'phone has been ringing off the hook'.

He revealed the club have personnel in mind who they'd like to add to the squad, but also stated it was important to remain 'open-minded' with player availability possibly changing before the transfer window slams shut.

Cowley said: ‘We've got to a good place, we're still two or three short, we know who we would like to bring in.

‘But we also know there might be players that we didn't anticipate who would be available that become available so we're really open-minded, we're working really, really hard to make sure, if and when, the right players become available we're ready to react.

‘It's moving quickly, my phone is pretty much ringing off the hook, I've sent my wife and kids to Torquay for a week so it allows me to focus

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

on the transfer window.

‘I think the Championship has hardly spent any money which has has probably been a benefit to us in some ways because it's allowed us to keep hold of Ronan (Curtis) and Marcus (Harness).