Sam Hudson has joined as assistant to Zesh Rehman in a new-look Blues youth set-up for the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.

He replaces James Barlow, who had been promoted to the Academy’s head of coaching in February following Sean O’Driscoll’s departure.

Together, Rehman and Hudson have been challenged to revitalise Pompey’s youth system, whose output has declined in recent years.

Hudson possesses an intriguing CV, having coached in England, Wales, Sweden and the USA.

Last season he worked as a youth development phase coach in Villa’s Category 1 Academy, before switching to the south coast.

The Uefa A licensed coach previously spent three-and-a-half years in Derby’s Academy, while also worked in the youth set-up at Burton Albion and in New Jersey, America.

In addition, his expertise drove him to write the 2021 book Football in a Pandemic: An Insight into Premier League Tactics and Strategies Utilised During the 2020/21 Season.

Pompey Academy have appointed former Villa youth coach and author Sam Hudson to their ranks. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

Hudson has also contributed as coaching consultant and tactical analyst to The Coaches’ Voice for more than four years.

The well-respected website features football insights from the game’s leading coaches, along with coaching tips, and has featured Danny and Nicky Cowley in the past.

Now he’s at Fratton Park, working alongside Rehman, the new lead professional development phase coach who has replaced Liam Daish.

Daish took the decision to quit at the season’s end following five years working in Pompey’s Academy.

Meanwhile, long-serving head of education and welfare officer Jon Slater, who retired this summer, has been replaced by Dan Rook.

