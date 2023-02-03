Portsmouth target Jevani Brown in trouble with Exeter following 'disciplinary matter' and will sit out Charlton game

The in-demand forward will not feature for the Grecians against Charlton tomorrow following the undisclosed incident.

That was made clear following the release of a statement by the League One club on Friday, which also said the 28-year-old did not train with his team-mates today ahead of their St James Park fixture against the Addicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jevani Brown did not train with the team today and will not play in tomorrow's game against Charlton Athletic due to a club disciplinary matter,’ the short communication read.

Pompey target Jevani Brown Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Jamaica international was linked with a move to Pompey on deadline day, with the Blues holding a long-standing interest in the 14-goal front man.

However, no move materialised after the Fratton Park club were put off by the asking price for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Pompey will explore a move for Brown again in the summer.

Meanwhile, Exeter boss Gary Caldwell insisted on Thursday that the former Cambridge United and Colchester ace – plus Josh Key, who was also linked with a move away in January – were ‘fully committed’ to the club.

‘We value Jevani very highly, he's a player that has the second-highest goal contributions in the league this season, he has really thrived at this level and shows his quality every week,’ said Caldwell.

‘I spoke to him and Josh Key, who we had bids for as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I didn't keep anything from them, I spoke to them and kept them up to speed with everything so that they could inform me how they felt.

‘They're fully committed and ready to give everything for the club until the end of the season.’