Burton Mail reporter Josh Murray gives us the lowdown on incoming Pompey winger Marcus Harness.

Marcus had his breakthrough season last term with Burton.

He made his debut as a 17-year-old and there was a lot of excitement after that, but he never really broke through from there and didn’t really get many starts or opportunities.

He had few bit-part roles of the bench, a couple of starts and a couple of loans, but last season Nigel Clough gave him a bit of a run and that really seemed to give him belief.

Those starts back to back seemed to take the pressure off him and there’s no doubt he thrived.

Marcus was undoubtedly one of the most consistent performers over the second half of the season either as a wide forward or through the middle.

His dribbling and the pace he plays at was massive for Burton and he added some goals to his game.

The fans were certainly hoping for the same from him this season as well.

He just scored a cracker against Sheffield United on Tuesday with seconds left to give Burton a 2-1 win.

He picked the ball up 20 yards out and there didn’t look like there was much on, but he turned his man and rifled a shot in. It was a superb strike and that’s something he’s added to his game.

Marcus has always been a dangerous runner but that end product is really coming on as well.

He has predominantly played right side, but last season Burton played pretty fluid, so he’d play on either side or through the middle.

He’s pretty versatile in those forward areas. At the end of last season Burton played two up top with one behind - and he filled any of those three roles.

My understanding is he signed a deal in January until the end of this coming season, so he will command a reasonable fee.

If the move was to happen Burton fans would be really disappointed.

Firstly, he’s an academy graduate and fans love to see one of their own come through the ranks. Also he was seen as one of the team’s main attacking threats last season after adding goals to his game.

Nigel said just on Tuesday he was expecting a big season from him and I think the fans felt the same as one of the team’s danger men.

I’m sure he has ambitions of playing at a higher level after really taking his chance at Burton when it came last season. That’s what he’ll be targeting with the momentum he has.