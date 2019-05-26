Have your say

Pompey are targeting striker Ellis Harrison for a third time.

The 25-year-old has twice previously been the subject of Kenny Jackett interest during the last 12 months.

Ipswich Town forward Ellis Harrison. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Now the Blues are eyeing another move for the Ipswich attacker.

Harrison was initially in Jackett’s sights last summer, while a Bristol Rovers player.

Yet Ipswich emerged as the winners in the race for the forward, who netted 49 times in 204 games for Rovers.

That July 2018 switch cost the Tractor Boys £750,000, but it proved to be a frustrating season for Harrison.

Pompey again pursued him in January, in a prospective loan deal with the Championship side.

However, that deadline-day interest was unsuccessful, with James Vaughan instead arriving at Fratton Park.

Now, following Ipswich’s relegation to League One, Harrison is on the radar once more.

He scored one goal in 17 matches for the Portman Road club last term.

But Jackett remains a long-term admirer and interest continues.