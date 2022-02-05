Portsmouth team news: Michael Jacobs, Kieron Freeman, Tyler Walker, George Hirst, formation, squad depth - the key talking points from starting XI to face Oxford
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on Danny Cowley’s latest starting XI.
The Blues boss has made five changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Charlton on Monday night.
Out of Mahlon Romeo (injured), Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams (injured) Marcus Harness and Tyler Walker – and in come Kieran Freeman, Conor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis.
Jacobs’ long-over due start has been given the thumbs up but there’s plenty of other selections and issues that have already had Pompey fans talking on social media.
Here’s a selection of the topics being discussed...
@CowleysCows: Interesting to see how Freeman plays in his natural position.
Great to see Jacobs get a start & Ogilvie back in.
Don't think there can be too many complaints about the selection.
@AlexMain84: Hirst starting over Walker?
@dazza_nics: I don’t know why.. but I don’t mind that selection! Cue getting spanked 3-0!
@LewPeet: Freeman actually has a decent final ball so I hope we see that today.
Danny does make some odd decisions going forward, dropping Walker and Harness?
@reece_w99: Another injury nice! Good thing we signed plenty of cover in the January transfer window and don't have the smallest squad in the league!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@MichaelConnor27: That might be the worst strike force I'll ever see.
@Martyrobbz: 5 changes but still Hirst up front.
@Dylanmc2007: Glad to see Jacobs starting.
But this line-up doesn't give me much confidence, one striker when we can't even score.
Don't think Danny knows his strongest team or strongest tactic.
@omridge: Tyler Walker already dropped. Great signing Pompey boardroom.
@Steven04649458: On paper that’s not a bad starting 11 & bench - just worried about injuries & lack of depth to the squad