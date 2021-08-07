Portsmouth team news: Plenty of talking points as fans react to first Blues team sheet of new season

And with so many talking points, it’s given the Fratton faithful plenty to debate.

Firstly, the head coach has handed Pompey league debuts to Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Shaun Williams and Gassan Ahadme following their summer arrivals.

Alex Bass starts in goal ahead of Gavin Bazunu, who is on the bench after missing most pre-season games with a quad injury.

Robertson has been named skipper for the game at Fleetwood.

Teenager Harvey Jewitt-White has been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, both Michael Jacobs and Ellis Harrison aren’t in the squad as speculation continues over their futures.

It really is a smorgasbord of topics, with all subjects covered in tweets from Blues fans as they await kick-off,

Ellis Harrison has not been named in the Pompey match-day squad for today's trip to Fleetwood

Here’s a selection of those views...

@jakemeyers2015: Not bad.

Would have preferred to see starts given to Bazunu and Ogilvie; and RHF might feel a little hard done by after his performance against Peterborough, but all in all it’s a strong starting XI.

@thegreggyegg: I'm liking this a lot. We need a few more players just to improve the bench but I'm liking this team a lot. PUP.

@Willmott3Sam: Bazunu must still have a slight injury. Up the blues.

@coops98436748: Harrison and Jacobs off then.

@jason999potter: More or less picks itself.

@MammothEU: Looking damn good.

@aducky84: I reckon we see RHF off the bench and he forces his way into contention.