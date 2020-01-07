Haji Mnoga admitted he had to overcome nerves on his Pompey return.
The teenage defender was back in the first-team fray for the 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Walsall tonight.
It represented a landmark for Mnoga after being sidelined by a freak foot injury picked up at Victorious.Festival in August.
The former Trafalgar School pupil admitted the adrenalin was pumping as he picked up his fourth senior appearance.
Mnoga said: ‘I was nervous.
‘I wanted to get out there and show what I can do.
‘So I was nervous going into it but pleased I was able to play and I felt I did okay as well.
‘I’m just looking for the chance to prove myself.’