Pompey have thanked Queen Alexandra Hospital for the part they played in the Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

The Cosham-based hospital treated three Blues players whose Wembley appearances were in doubt earlier in the month.

Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke clashed heads in the 5-1 victory over Bradford on Saturday, March 3.

Both went to QA, with Thompson requiring work after losing teeth, while Clarke suffered cuts to his forehead and nose.

Ronan Curtis was also forced to undergo emergency surgery when he severed his finger in his front door before the trip to Walsall on Tuesday, March 12.

Despite initially being ruled out for four-to-six weeks, the Republic of Ireland international made a swift recovery.

It meant the trio lined up for Kenny Jackett’s side in their penalty shootout triumph against Sunderland on Sunday.

Thompson headed home an 82nd-minute equaliser to force extra-time, while Clarke was named man of the match.

Pompey’s head physio, Bobby Bacic, praised QA for their work.

He said: ‘A big thank you to QA for helping our three injured players.

‘The great treatment they provided meant Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Ronan Curtis could all play at Wembley.’