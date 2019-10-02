Have your say

Pompey are braced to potentially lose a fourth player to international call-ups next week.

Australia have two forthcoming qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, facing Nepal (October 10) and Chinese Taipei (October 15).

And that could prompt a Socceroos return for fit-again Ryan Williams.

The Blues winger, who made his senior international debut against South Korea in June, has recently returned from a hip flexor injury.

The problem sidelined him for two months, forcing his absence from Australia’s September 3-0 victory at Kuwait, in addition to depriving him of Pompey duty.

However, having made four Blues appearances since his injury return, Williams is now available for selection for the country of his birth.

With Australia boss Graham Arnold scheduled to announce his squad on Friday, Kenny Jackett will soon learn the outcome.

Pompey have already lost the services of Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie and Ronan Curtis for the League One visit of Gillingham (October 12).

The trio will also be unavailable for the Leasing.com Trophy trip to Oxford United (October 8).

With Pompey currently weighing up whether to postpone their Gillingham encounter, a call-up for Williams would represent a fourth absentee.

As it stands, Jackett’s men already have three games in hand on six League One clubs – while have played two fewer than leaders Ipswich.

They currently sit in 19th place, with nine points from eight matches so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Checkatrade Trophy holders have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the re-branded competition, following two group matches.