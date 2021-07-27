Pompey fans during the Blues' pre-season friendly fixture against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

A staggering 504 days had lapsed since their last away-day jaunt against Peterborough on March 7, 2020.

Now the Blues’ fan base can quickly plan ahead for their next trip after both Fleetwood and Millwall confirmed numbers for the forthcoming games at Highbury Stadium and The Den respectively.

Pompey travel to the former on the first day of the new League One season on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).

It represents one of the Blues’ longest journeys on the road this season – but no doubt all of the 1,000 tickets allocated to the PO4 outfit will be snapped up as soon as they go on sale this week.

That game is then quickly followed by a trip to the Lions’ Den on Tuesday, August 10, as Pompey take on Gary Rowett’s Championship outfit in the first round of the Carabao Cup (7.45pm).

It will be the Blues’ first trip to Millwall since December 2011 – and 2,000 away supporters will be granted access as football attempts to get back to some sort of normality.

Tickets for both games go on sale to flexi-season-ticket holders from tomorrow at 6pm.

Members are then being given the chance to purchase entry from 6pm on Thursday (July 29), before both sets of tickets, subject to availability, are released for general sale on Friday (July 30) at 6pm.

The quickest and easiest way to secure your seat is by visiting the club’s eticketing site, with tickets for Fleetwood ranging from £6 (junior) to £24 (adult).

Adult flexi-season-ticket holders can purchase a ticket for Millwall for £18 – available only during the priority window for flexi-season ticket holders – while a junior equivalent can be bought for £6.

Concession prices for both fixtures range from £17-£19 (Fleetwood) and £13-15 (Millwall).

Before plans are put in place for those away games, however, the Blues take on Championship new-boys Peterborough at Fratton Park on Saturday in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

The last time supporters were allowed into PO4, albeit at a vastly reduced rate, was in December 2020, when 2,000 fans were granted access for the league games against Posh and Fleetwood.

Tickets for the latest visit of Peterborough are currently on sale to all home fans.

But with redevelopment work continuing in the North Stand, Pompey supporters will be seated in the Fratton End and South Stand Upper for this fixture.