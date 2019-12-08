Portsmouth tipped to complete THREE deals as Bolton eye Championship winger - League One and Two gossip

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer news.

1. David Bremang to Nuneaton Borough Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Morgan Williams to Yeovil Town Coventry City defender Morgan Williams has today joined Yeovil Town on a short-term loan. (Various) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Keith Hill eyes reinforcements Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Lewis Gilboy to City of Liverpool Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Gilboy has joined City of Liverpool on loan. (Various) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

