The latest League One and Two gossip from around the web.

Portsmouth tipped to complete THREE deals as Bolton eye Championship winger - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer news.

Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various)

1. David Bremang to Nuneaton Borough

Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Coventry City defender Morgan Williams has today joined Yeovil Town on a short-term loan. (Various)

2. Morgan Williams to Yeovil Town

Coventry City defender Morgan Williams has today joined Yeovil Town on a short-term loan. (Various)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

3. Keith Hill eyes reinforcements

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Gilboy has joined City of Liverpool on loan. (Various)

4. Lewis Gilboy to City of Liverpool

Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Gilboy has joined City of Liverpool on loan. (Various)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3