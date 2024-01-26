Portsmouth title rivals to sign new defender as reporter drops seven-word update

Portsmouth take on Port Vale tomorrow as they hope to keep themselves at the top of the League One table, but their fate is out of their hands as things stand.

After their recent run of disappointing form, Pompey have squandered their impressive lead and are now under threat of being leapfrogged by both Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers. The Blues have banked just two wins from their last seven league fixtures, putting their chance of winning this season's title potentially out of their hands.

With time still left before the January transfer window slams shut, Portsmouth are still being linked to potential new recruits. However, so are their rivals, and here's the latest on the rumour mill for some of John Mousinho's closest threats.

Defender 'is joining' Bolton

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta 'is joining' Bolton. The seven-word report, posted on Twitter, is rather vague but a follow-up report from BBC Sport has claimed it is a loan move.

Ogbeta has not played for Swansea at all this season and since joining the club in January 2022, he has made just three appearances. The 22-year-old's contract is due to expire in June and a renewal doesn't look like it's on the cards.

Swans head coach Luke Williams said he 'believes' Ogbeta is headed to Bolton this month, when asked about it following his side's defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Oxford outline transfer plan

While they may be sixth in the table, Oxford United are are just seven points behind Portsmouth with a game in-hand. They may not be in direct conversation to win the league this season but they will at least be fighting for a chance at promotion.

The U's are still on the market for some last minute signings and manager Des Buckingham has confirmed as much.

"Priority-wise for us right now, we know Marcus Browne and Kyle [Edwards] will come back at the end of March, but it’s about making sure we have what we need now," he told the Oxford Mail.

"In the next four or five weeks, we need to arrive in those five games in a good position, to be able to welcome those two players back and have the kick we expect from both of them, and us as a team.

