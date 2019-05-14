Portsmouth title-winner Danny Rose brings half-term soccer camp to Havant

Former Pompey favourite Danny Rose is maintaining his coaching ambition by hosting a May half-term camp in Havant.

The popular League Two title winner left Fratton Park for Swindon in January, yet continues to live in Denmead.

With aspirations of entering coaching upon the end of his playing days, Rose is presently completing his Uefa B licence.

And, having twice run soccer courses for youngsters, the midfielder is now introducing a three-day camp at Warblington School, Havant, from May 28-30.

The May half-term event, which is open to those aged 6-14, will be overseen Rose and three other coaches, including a goalkeeping specialist.

In addition, ex-Pompey team-mate Conor Chaplin is in attendance on Wednesday, May 29, to offer coaching tips and participate in a Q&A session.

Rose said: ‘I have graduated from a sports broadcast journalism course and I’ve also done radio, but coaching is probably the one I am most passionate about.

‘It’s all about trying to get as much experience as you can while playing. You don’t want to be playing catch-up when you retire, which is why at the start of this season I also coached Pompey under-14s with Shaun North until I left the club.

‘This is something I am definitely passionate about and can pass on what I’ve learnt in my career so far.

‘Kids don’t get the opportunity to learn from a current professional that often – but I can offer that opportunity.’

Taking place at Warblington School, Southleigh Road, the May half-term camp is priced at £75.

Alternatively, it is £55 for two days and £30 for one day, with facilities for early drop offs and late pick ups.

In the meantime, Rose’s playing career continues, having last month signed a new deal at Swindon.

He featured 10 times for Richie Wellens’ side, who this season finished 13th in League Two.

Rose added: ‘Swindon ticks a lot of boxes for me, in terms of ambition, location, I get on really well with the coaching staff and they have some good plans in place for next season.

‘If we can bring in the right players and characters, like most clubs need to do, then hopefully we’ll have a good go at it next year because we just fell short this campaign.

‘With a few good additions, I definitely feel we could go one more.’

For further information, contact dannyroseelitecoaching@gmail.com