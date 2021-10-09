Pompey League Two title winner Danny Rose has been offered a lifeline following his six-month exiling at Grimsby. Picture: Joe Pepler

The League Two title-winner with Pompey is currently on the books of National League table toppers Grimsby.

Although the 33-year-old hasn’t represented the Mariners since March after falling out of favour with manager Paul Hurst.

Rose has been transfer-listed and omitted from all match-day squads this season, despite having one year remaining on his contract.

However, a lifeline has now been thrown in the form of National League North side Darlington.

The midfielder yesterday joined The Quakers on a month’s loan and was immediately added to the squad for today’s encounter with Hereford United.

Darlington are presently in 15th spot, with seven points from seven matches, and managed by Ipswich striker Alun Armstrong.

Talking to Darlington’s club website, Rose said: ‘Everyone in and around Grimsby knows it was a difficult year for everyone in the club as it resulted in the relegation to the National League.

‘That means that certain players are going to move on. That looks like I'm going to be one of those which is okay as it presents another opportunity and I'm thankful for Alun and the coaching staff for giving me that.

‘Hopefully I can repay that faith and put in some good performances over the next month or so.’

Rose will forever be fondly remembered at Fratton Park for his pivotal presence in the League Two title triumph.

Partnering Michael Doyle in the centre of midfield, he netted five times as Paul Cook’s side memorably claimed the crown in May 2017.

It represented the second time he had won League Two – while he repeated the trick at Swindon three years later.

The likeable Rose went on to make 64 appearances for Pompey and also came back from a leg break, before leaving by mutual consent in January 2019.

He then spent 18 months at Swindon, followed by a switch to Blundell Park on a two-year deal in August 2020.

However, Hurst’s men suffered relegation from the Football League last season, with Rose making 26 appearances.

As it stands, the midfielder’s last competitive match was a 1-1 draw against Walsall in March 2021.

Grimsby presently head the National League with one defeat from their opening 10 fixtures, two points clear of Boreham Wood.

Rose’s situation was made clear in the summer, when he was one of seven players transfer-listed by Hurst.

Now he has the chance of football again after dropping down a league to turn out for Darlington.

