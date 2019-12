Have your say

The date for Pompey’s FA Cup third-round trip to Fleetwood has been confirmed.

Kenny Jackett’s side will make the trip to the Cod Army. on Saturday, January 4.

But the tie will kick-off at 5.31pm after being selected for overseas broadcast.

That means both clubs will receive a windfall of £50,000 while there is £135,000 also up for grabs.

Pompey have defeated non-league Harrogate and Altrincham in the competition so far, with Fleetwood beating Barnet and Crawley.