Pompey forward Brett Pitman will come back from his injury setback with freshness and enthusiasm.

That’s the view of Blues boss Kenny Jackett, with the 31-year-old in line to be in tonight’s match-day squad for the visit of Southend to Fratton Park.

Pitman has been missing for Pompey since he was forced off with a groin injury against Gillingham last month.

The former Bournemouth striker has had to watch on from the sidelines in the four matches that have followed.

But he is now in line to feature on a night that will see former Pompey captain Sol Campbell return to PO4 as Shrimpers manager.

Jackett revealed a final assessment will be made on Pitman this morning.

Although, the Blues boss is expecting to have the fresh and enthused forward at his disposal for tonight’s game.

Jackett said: ‘I’m sure he’ll come back with a freshness and enthusiasm out of what was probably a frustrating groin injury.

‘It wasn’t a really bad one, but it’s kept him out for a number of weeks.

‘I’m fully expecting by this evening he’ll be okay and declare himself fit.

‘I think he’ll at least come into the 18.

‘We’ll finally see this morning, but my expectation is that he’ll be a tick in the morning and declare himself fit.’

Pitman has been deployed as a number 10 by Jackett in the majority of his 11 appearances this term.

In his absence the Blues have been wasteful in their attempts to score and registered only four goals in his four games out of action.

However, Jackett is hoping the return of the former Ipswich man can help the Blues become more clinical.

‘Brett brings experience and if we can go forward and create the same chances, obviously there’s a confidence he can convert those chances,’ Jackett added

‘That’s if we are able to do well going forward as a side, being creative and getting balls into decent areas.

‘Particularly, crosses and balls into the box is where he is strong.’