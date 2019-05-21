Have your say

Kenny Jackett will consider a permanent swoop for Viv Solomon-Otabor should he decide to leave Birmingham.

The winger spent the second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park from St Andrew’s.

Solomon-Otabor scored one goal in 10 appearances, although his Blues spell was interrupted when a calf injury confined him to a period on the treatment table.

Since returning to parent-club Birmingham after the Blues’ failed attempt to make the League One play-off final, the 23-year-old has been offered a new one-year deal by Garry Monk.

READ MORE: The 25 players who have arrived at Portsmouth in the Michael Eisner era and their fees

The wide man is still to put pen to paper, though, and is weighing up his future.

Viv Solomon-Otabor. Picture: Joe Pepler

And if Solomon-Otabor departed the Championship side, Jackett would mull over bringing him back to the south coast and help him fulfil his potential.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Viv has been offered a new deal at Birmingham.

‘He’s a really talented player – you could see his talent there.

'Perhaps he’s at the start of his journey and would have to build into that.

‘But I do think within a short space of time then Viv could make the progress to be a good player.

‘His potential is there. He is definitely not the finished article but it’s where we start with players as managers.

‘We start at looking at players who have a bit of potential and then rounding them and putting them in the right direction.

‘I don’t know to be honest (if he’ll sign a new deal at Birmingham).

‘It’s hard to speak for Birmingham and they’ve had their (financial) troubles. Are they realigning slightly?’

Although Jackett accepts Solomon-Otabor would need honing, it’s a task he would relish.

And he highlighted several of his Pompey signings have fallen into that category.

The manager added: ‘It’s where we are, bringing in players from underneath and developing.

‘Similarly, we don’t want them to take too long to develop and can come on pretty quickly.’