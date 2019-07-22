Have your say

Pompey will tomorrow face Brighton – although you are unlikely to discover the outcome.

The Blues are scheduled at the Premier League club’s Lancing-based training ground for their latest pre-season work-out.

The fixture, which is expected to be against a Brighton XI, is being kept under wraps, however.

That is at the request of the Seagulls, who have instructed Pompey not to publicise the match – or the result.

Kenny Jackett’s men are also in action at Aldershot tomorrow evening (7.30pm), albeit a Pompey XI game.

Yet on the morning on the same day, they will fulfil a behind-closed-doors clash with Brighton, utilising largely Jackett’s first team.

Kenny Jackett saw his side win 1-0 at Stevenage on Saturday, now they face a Brighton XI in a fixture under wraps. Picture: Joe Pepler

A similar arrangement was organised last summer, with Brett Pitman scoring in a 1-1 draw – although the match details were allowed to be released.

On that occasion, the meeting involved three 25-minute periods, rather than the conventional 90-minute game.

That format allowed both sides to extensively rotate their line-up, with Pompey utilising 20 of the 22-man squad present.

Later that day, the Blues travelled to Bognor, where a Pompey XI triumphed 5-1 against Robbie Blake’s side.

Jackett’s line-up against the Brighton XI tomorrow morning will influence those on duty at Aldershot.

Among the unused substitutes at Stevenage on Saturday, usually a good barometer for Pompey XI matches, were Alex Bass, Sean Raggett, Brandon Haunstrup, Louis Dennis, Gareth Evans and Christian Burgess.

The Blues’ pre-season schedule also includes games at Crawley (July 27) and Woking (July 30).